JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Boosted by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000.

JEPI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. 1,841,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

