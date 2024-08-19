JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) is SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF accounts for about 2.6% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.64% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,246. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $741.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

