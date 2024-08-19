JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.20 and last traded at $215.20. Approximately 1,115,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,167,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.71. The stock has a market cap of $618.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

