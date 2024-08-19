JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $199,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.09. 2,988,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,912. The firm has a market cap of $617.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.