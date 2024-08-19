Jito (JTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.00 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00003987 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jito has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Jito has a market cap of $271.57 million and $39.00 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jito alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,720,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.3152492 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $33,484,390.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.