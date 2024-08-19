JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 43,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,622,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,172,147. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

