James T. Treace Purchases 84,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) Director James T. Treace acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,708.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 117,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

