Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.91 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

