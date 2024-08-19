Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $88.47. 168,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $89.81.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

