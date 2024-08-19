J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Update

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

J-Long Group Stock Performance

J-Long Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. 66,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. J-Long Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $29.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J-Long Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of J-Long Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

