iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. 8,764,068 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

