iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $143.70

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.70 and last traded at $144.48, with a volume of 225385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.