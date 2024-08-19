iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 351,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,132. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.85 and its 200 day moving average is $182.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

