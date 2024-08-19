iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $30,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $269.69. 103,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,343. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.