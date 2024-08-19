iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Demars Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 22.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.36% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $45,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,969,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,111,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.11. 147,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,686. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.25. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

