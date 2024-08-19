iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,049. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.04.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

