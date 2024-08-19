iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $197.12

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.12 and last traded at $197.12, with a volume of 444325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.87.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

