iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.38

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 168009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.