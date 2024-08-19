iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.38

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 168009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
