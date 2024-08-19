iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

