iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,382,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 1,275,240 shares.The stock last traded at $26.74 and had previously closed at $26.31.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

