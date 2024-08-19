iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.21

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 1504510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,705,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

