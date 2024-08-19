iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,036,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,142 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,510,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 929,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 899,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 1,580,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,955. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

