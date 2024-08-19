iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 26,615 shares.The stock last traded at $134.82 and had previously closed at $134.74.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYY. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 165,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.