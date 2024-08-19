iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 933,008 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,830,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after buying an additional 157,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,539,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 311,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,081. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

