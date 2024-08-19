iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.72

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 3871837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

