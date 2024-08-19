Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Trimmed by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

