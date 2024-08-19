Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.06.

Invesco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

