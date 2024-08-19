Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1707 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 3 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.