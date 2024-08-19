Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
BATS IMSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
