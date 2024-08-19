Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS IMSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07.

Get Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF alerts:

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.