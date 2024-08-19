Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.13% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,553. The company has a market capitalization of $981.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $95.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

