Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lowered by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $663.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,956. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

