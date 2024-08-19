Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 92,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.54. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

