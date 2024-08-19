Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 101,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Intevac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 14,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,220. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

