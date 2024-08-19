International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,250,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 28,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

