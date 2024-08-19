International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $103.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $101.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

