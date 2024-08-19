International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.19 and last traded at $195.17. 632,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,318,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.