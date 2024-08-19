InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 14.7% in July

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 371,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
IHG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,904. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.532 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
