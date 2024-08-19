InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,400 ($94.48) price target on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.07) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($105.98) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,847.33 ($74.66).

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 7,466 ($95.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,996.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,992.52. The company has a market cap of £11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,439.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,636 ($71.96) and a one year high of GBX 8,790 ($112.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,019.61%.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Ron Kalifa purchased 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,624 ($97.34) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($66,096.73). Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

