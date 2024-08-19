Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.18. 160,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,415. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.86. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

