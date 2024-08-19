Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after buying an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $509.45. 3,449,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

