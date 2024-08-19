Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Sells $236,678.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $236,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,612.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $359,602.32.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $51.74 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Zillow Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.