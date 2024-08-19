Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Sells $359,602.32 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $359,602.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,875.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $236,678.40.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,983,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.