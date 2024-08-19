Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CEO Sells $34,087,300.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $265.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

