Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of PEBK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. 11,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,606. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEBK

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.