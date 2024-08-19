Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,606. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

