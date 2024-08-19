Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of KNX traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,606. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
