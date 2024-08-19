Insider Selling: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at $51,986,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.

Shares of ETD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 184,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

