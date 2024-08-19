Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CRO Sells 130,859 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $11.07 on Monday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

