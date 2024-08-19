Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $285,366.75 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janel Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Janel Riley sold 17,938 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $1,317,904.86.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.43 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $522,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,319,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

