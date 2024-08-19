Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.71. 174,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLZE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

