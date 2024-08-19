Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Purchases £49,989.90 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie purchased 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.90 ($63,827.76).

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 848 ($10.83) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £161.71 million, a PE ratio of 618.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 813.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 752.07. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.13).

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,043.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

